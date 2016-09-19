Preparatory activities to be wound up by September 30; skeletal staff in Hyd.

All the staff and officials of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat departments have been asked to be ready to report for duty from the temporary Secretariat at Velagapudi from October 3.

Special Chief Secretary General Administration Department Lingaraju Panigrahi convened a meeting with the Secretaries of departments on Saturday and conveyed to them that the preparatory activities should start from September 19 and be completed by 30th.

Of the six administrative blocks at Velagapudi, one is for Chief Minister, another one for the Legislative building and remaining for the Secretariat departments and utilities. Two of the blocks meant for Secretariat departments are ready to occupy at Velagapudi, sources said and departments have been asked to plan the shifting process. As employees are entitled to joining and transit time, they could avail it so as to be in Velagapudi to report for duty from October 3.

Though most of the employees will not be shifting their families, there are some who are willing to move with their families. A formal circular on shifting the Secretariat to Velagapudi will be issued in a couple of days, sources added.

For about 200 women employees who will be moving alone leaving their families behind, the AP government has provided shared accommodation in the Rain Tree complex.

Meanwhile, sources said that only skeletal staff of two or three employees for each department would remain in Hyderabad and four to five employees in the Central Record Room to maintain the records and send the requisitioned files of various departments from time to time. The department staff will carry the current files and most of them were scanned and orders were also issued to upload them on e-office.

Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu has been insisting on switching over to real time governance and online filing system and that was one of the reasons for leaving the physical files in the Central record room here.

Sources clarified that the AP secretariat blocks in Hyderabad will be under the control of the AP government.