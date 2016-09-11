MLAs of the YSR Congress and the TDP come to blows at the Legislative Assembly media point in Hyderabad on Saturday. —Photo: G. Ramakrishna

Urges people to draw inspiration from KCR’s struggle for Telangana

The YSR Congress has resolved to take forward the struggle launched to mount pressure on the Central government to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh till the goal is reached.

“Leaving the agitation at this juncture will result in the State permanently being denied the coveted status. The YSRC will continue the struggle till it reaches its goal,” YSRC president and Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy said on Saturday.

Poll strategy

He asserted that the YSR Congress alone would not be able to achieve the ultimate goal and wanted all sections to join hands in mounting pressure on the Centre to grant the special status.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said that he was determined to take the issue to the people in a manner that they would cast their votes in the next election to parties that assure them the special status.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy, along with his party MLAs, staged a brief dharna in front of the Gandhi statue on the Assembly precincts in protest against the denial of the status to the State.

He wanted the people to draw inspiration from Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who continued his struggle till the separate statehood to Telangana was realised.

‘Naidu should quit’

He reiterated his demand that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu quit his post for his alleged attempt to water down the demand for SCS which had become an emotional issue with the people.

The Chief Minister welcoming the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley categorically rejecting the demand for SCS was nothing short of cheating the five crore people of the State.

He expressed concern that the ruling party did not give scope for debate on the issue in spite of his efforts to explain the “falsehood” behind Mr. Jaitley’s announcement and how it would be of no consequence to the State.

But the Chief Minister insisted on making a statement in the Assembly on the issue rather than allowing the debate.

Cash-for-vote issue

“This exposed the bankruptcy of the Chief Minister as also his secret pact with the Centre to come out of the cash-for-vote episode,” he alleged.

Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said immediately after the special court for ACB offences had directed reinvestigation into the issue, Union Minister Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary met BJP president Amit Shah and some Union Ministers.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu, whose involvement in the episode was established through audio-visual tapes. had mortgaged the State’s interests to the Centre to wriggle out of the scandal.

According to Mr. Reddy, the package announced by Mr. Jaitley was not exclusive to Andhra Pradesh but a common one through which other States, including Telangana, would stand to benefit.