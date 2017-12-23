SCR to operate 40 special trains

more-in

The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 40 special trains between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, Secunderabad and Tirupati and Renigunta and Tirupati as per the following schedule.

Train no.08501 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 11 p.m. on Jan 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and February 6, 13, 20 and 27 and reach Secunderabad at 12 noon on the next day.

Train no.08502 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad at 4.30 p.m. on Jan 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and February 7, 14, 21 and 27 and reach Visakhapatnam at 4.50 a.m. the next day.

These trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet in both directions.

Train no.08573 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 10.55 p.m. on January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and February 5, 12, 19 and 26 and reach Tirupati at 1.25 p.m. the next day.

Train no.08574 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Tirupati at 3.30 p.m. on January 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and February 6, 13, 20 and 27 and reach Visakhapatnam at 6.50 a.m. the next day.

These trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta in both directions.

Train no. 07429 Secunderabad-Tirupati special train will leave Secunderabad at 6.30 p.m. on December 23 and reach Tirupati at 7 a.m. the next day.

Train no. 07430 Tirupati-Secunderabad special train will leave Tirupati at 2.15 p.m. on December 26 and reach Secunderabad at 4 a.m. the next day.

These trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in both the directions.

Train no. 07645 Renigunta–Kakinada town special train will leave Renigunta at 11 p.m. on December 24 and reach Kakinada town at 8.15 a.m. the next day.

This train will stop at Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.

Train no. 07644 Kakinada town-Tirupati special train will leave Kakinada town 8.10 p.m. on December 25 and reach Tirupati at 7.45 a.m. the next day.

This train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta stations.