Forest Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy presenting an appreciation certificate to a student in Chittoor on Monday. Chittoor MLA D.A. Satyaprabha is at right.

Minister for Forests Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy on Monday observed that schools play a vital role in moulding the personality and future of children in a big way, as students spend most of their time in educational institutions.

The Minister inaugurated the Children’s Day celebrations at Nagayya Kalakshetram here, organised by the departments of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Education and Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). The Minister said the future of the country depended on the energy level of the present-day children.

"The teachers hold immense responsibility in transforming the kids into useful citizens, and this process in turn would lead to a strong and powerful India," Mr Reddy said, adding that the Chandrababu Naidu government had been spending thousands of crores of rupees on the education sector.

Chittoor MP N. Sivaprasad, MLA D.A. Satyaprabha, MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu, District Educational Officer Nageswara Rao, ICDS project officer S. Lakshmi and others took part in the event.

Later, the Minister, along with the district officials, presented prizes to the outstanding students who excelled in quiz, elocution and other competitions. Later, children enthralled the gathering with their cultural performances.