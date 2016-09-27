Executive Director and Asset Manager of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Eastern Offshore Asset, Kakinada, Alok Nandan on Monday distributed scholarships and bicycles to school students and sewing machines to the women folk from Odalarevu village of Allavaram mandal in East Godavari district.

As part of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, the ONGC distributed scholarships worth Rs. 1.7 lakh to 50 students, bicycles worth Rs. 3.84 lakh to 92 students, besides handing over sewing machines costing about Rs. 32,000 to six women.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alok Nandan said that the ONGC was committed to protect the environment and it never resorted to harm the nature. He said that the firm accorded top priority to taking care of the infrastructure in villages where it was conducting its exploration operations.

He recalled that the ONGC had arranged street lighting in Odalarevu, besides developing infrastructure in the local school.