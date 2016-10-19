Telangana to give its response in writingin a week

The meeting of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh officials to resolve the differences over the division of Schedule X institutions held here on Tuesday did not make any headway.

Telangana officials - Mr.S.Ramakrishna Rao, Secretary, State Reorganisation Cell and Ranjeev Acharya, Principal Secretary Higher Education and the Andhra Pradesh representatives, Mr.L.Premchander Reddy, Secretary, SR Cell reiterated their respective stands.

A committee was also constituted by the GOI comprising two representatives each from Telangana and AP to resolve the issues related to Schedule X institutions. The committee members from Andhra - Kutumba Rao and Balasubramanyam attended the meeting - but members from Telangana did not.

The differences arose over the division of Schedule X institutions as both the States subscribed to the different interpretations of the Act.

While Telangana claimed absolute control over the institutions as per the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 and that it would extend the services of the institutions to Andhra Pradesh based on a Memorandum of Understanding, Andhra Pradesh, citing the provisions of the Act, said the assets of the institutions should be divided on the basis of population ratio and that the institutions should be under joint management.

The issue finally landed in the High Court when Telangana took control of the AP State Council of Higher Education and the AP government challenged it in the Supreme Court.

The Apex court directed that the assets of APSCHE be divided on the basis of population ratio and asked both the States to come to an understanding.

It also directed the GoI to convene a meeting of officials of both the States and a meeting was held in April at Delhi where the Telangana government said they had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court which was subsequently dismissed.

Meanwhile, the AP Government had written two letters to the Telangana government after the SC directive - one letter giving the details of assets of the APSCHE and they be divided on the basis of population ratio and another letter for division of assets of all the 142 Schedule X institutions in similar fashion.

In the meeting on Tuesday, the AP officials sought the Telangana government’s response to their proposals. The Telangana officials reiterating their stand that they would abide by the provisions of the Reorganisation Act, said they would respond in writing in a week.

The Telangana officials sought to know if their AP counterparts would have any other proposal and the latter said there was none.