The State Bank of India has enhanced the cash deposit limit through CDMs (Cash Deposit Machines) up to Rs.2 lakh from Rs. 49,900 with immediate effect, according to SBI regional manager Mary Sagaya.

Customers can now utilise CDMs for the PPF and loan payments also. The amount for recurring deposits can also be paid through CDMs. The facility would help customers to complete their transactions quickly without going to the branches, she said.