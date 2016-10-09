Saraswathi pooja performed at the makeshift temple on the banks of the Godavari

A large number of devotees thronged the Saraswathi Ghat on Saturday to visit the makeshift temple of goddess Saraswathi on the banks of the Godavari on the occasion of Saraswathi pooja and also Moola Nakshatram that fell on Saturday. Gnana Saraswathi temple is going to come up in year’s time, where makeshift temple was constructed.

The day started with Ganapati gomam, Laksha Kummuma pooja and Saraswathi pooja along with Sri Chakra Pooja. Parents brought their children for Akshrabhyasam programme.

Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary distributed slates, slate pencils and photos of goddess Saraswathi to children followed by committee president R. Subba Raju and Thota Subba Rao.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Subba Raju said that are going to construct goddess Saraswathi temple on the same lines of the Basara temple in Telangana, on the banks of the Godavari. He added that the construction of ‘Gnana Saraswathi Peetam’ is taking place rapidly. Temple’s Mukha Mandapam (Main Hall) consists of 56 pillars represent the ‘Aakaaraa Devathas’ are sculpted as presiding deities. The presiding deity of the temple, ‘Sri Gnana Saraswati’ manifests Herself on a Marakatha stone (from Nepal), representing the combined spiritual force of all these deities, he said.

Navaratri celebrlations

Ongole Special Correspondent adds:

Devotees including a large number of women thronged Ammavari temples across Prakasam district including the historic temple of Tripura Sundari Devi at Tripurantakam as part of the Navaratri celebrations.

Religious discourses, Kolattam, Harikathas and en masse recitation of ‘Lalitha Sahasranamam’ were part of the festival in among other temples Pathasivalayam, Rajarajeswari temple, Saibaba temple at Lawyerpet and at Gayathri temple near Mangamoor Donka in the city.

Women took turns to carry the palanquin of goddess Mahalakshmi at the historic Chennakesava temple to seek the blessings of the divine Mother. Laksha Kumkumarchana was performed to goddess Lalithambica at a religious ceremony organised by Sri Kamakshi Sri Vidya Seva Samiti at Swathi Kalyana mandapam.

Sri Chakra pooja was performed at the Rajarajeswari temple on the premsises of Lawyerpet Saibaba’s temple.

The mother goddess was decorated as Mahasaraswati, on the auspicious Moolanakshatram Day on Saturday.