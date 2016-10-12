Sri Devi Sarannavarathri festivities came to an end in Srisailam temple with poornahuthi on Vijayadasami, on Tuesday.

Priests performed kumkumarchana, yaganga havanam, Chandi, Rudra and Jayadi homams in the morning. Chandi homa poornahuthi was performed in the yagasala in Sri Bhramaramba Devi temple, and Rudrayaga poornahuthi in yagasala in Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, followed by kalasodwasana and vasantotsavam. Coconuts, perfume, pearl, coral, gold, silver and new clothes were offered to Lord Agni in the poornahuthi. Avabhrudham was performed to Sri Chandeeswara Swamy at Malliarjunagundam.

Nijaroopa alankaram

Sri Bhramramba Devi was decorated in “nijaroopa” alankaram and the Goddess gave darshan with eight shoulders and carrying “soolam, khadgam, gada, bow, dalu and parigha” on Tuesday evening.

The presiding deities were specially decorated and taken in a procession on Nandivahanam from Akka Mahadevi mantapam. Pooja was performed to Sammi tree.

The Goddess was decorated in Sri Vijayadurga Devi alamkaram and seated on a chariot drawn by five tigers since morning. Cultural programmes were performed by artistes in the evening.