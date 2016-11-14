Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Sunday met Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and made a strong plea for sanctioning of Rs. 80 crore worth bridges and service roads on the national highway near Bujabujanellore and other villages to prevent accidents.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that the NHAI officials here had sent proposals for these works to their national headquarters following representations made by the local people’s representatives and also protest programmes organised for the same.

Stating that the rural people’s safety should be ensured, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said that the bridges and service roads had to be developed on the national highway at locations like Bujabujanellore, Kanuparthipadu-Golagamudi Junction and Children’s Park Road-Chintareddypalem Junction.