Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a cut-off date of December 1 for bulk purchase of its new year diaries and calendars.

The temple management got 32 lakh calendars and 10 lakh diaries (2 lakh regular and 8 lakh delux diaries) printed in view of the growing demand. Though the demand for the products does not cease till past January, the TTD authorities prepared well in advance this year and brought the products to the reach of the public by October first week, so as to avoid last minute rush. The twelve-sheet calendars are priced at Rs.75, Srivari big calendar Rs.10, Srivaru and Ammavaru calendar Rs.7 and Telugu Panchangam calendar at Rs.15. Similarly, the deluxe diary and the regular diary are priced at Rs.100 and Rs.75 respectively.

Apart from the publications stalls in Tirupati and Tirumala, the material is on sale at the TTD’s information centres at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. The interested can take a demand draft on ‘Executive Officer, TTD, Tirupat’ payable at Tirupati and send the same to The Assistant Executive Officer (Publications), Press Compound, Kapila Theertham Road, Tirupati 517 507. For details, call 0877-226 4209.