Devotees who wish to make bulk purchases of TTD’s diaries and calendars for 2017 can avail themselves of the opportunity till November 15.

For the first time in the history of the temple, the management had made available the sale of the much-sought-after diaries and calendars during the recently concluded Brahmotsavams.

While the price of the 12-sheet multi coloured calendar is pegged at Rs.75, calendars with the images of the God and the goddess is Rs.10 each, small-size calendars with both images is Rs.7 and the almanac Rs. 15. The cost of the deluxe diary is Rs. 100 and that of the ordinary Rs. 75.

Unprecedented

Sensing the vast demand from pilgrims, the management as never before ordered the printing of 28 lakh calendars and 10 lakh diaries for the ensuing year.