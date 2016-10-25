The maiden annual inspection of Sainik School Kalikiri was conducted on Monday by Captain (IN) G. Rambabu, Inspecting Officer, Sainik Schools Society.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Officiating Principal Wing Commander V.S. Dangwal, while a platoon of fifty cadets led by parade commander Cadet Ramcharan Naidu accorded him an elegant guard of honour.

In his address, Captain Rambabu urged the cadets to adhere to the tenets of self-discipline and utilise the state-of-the-art infrastructure of the school. He emphasised the cadets to be more attentive and focussed on joining the NDA. In tune with the ‘Go Green’ concept, he planted a sapling on the campus, wishing the school to turn greener and eco-friendly in future. He also appealed to the staff members to instil among the young lads the desire to serve the nation. Captain Rambabu later inspected the facilities in the school.