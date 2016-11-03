Entrance examination for admission into classes VI and IX (2017-18) in Sainik School, Korukonda, will be conducted at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Hyderabad, and Karimnagar on January 15, 2017 (Sunday).

Boys born between July 2, 2006 and July 1, 2007 (both days inclusive) are eligible for class VI admissions and those boys born between July 2, 2003 and July 1, 2004 for admission into class IX.

Prospectus and application forms will be available for sale at the school on all working days till November 18, 2016 or it can be downloaded from school websitewww.sainikschool

korukonda.org. The last date for submitting application forms ‘by post only’ is November 30, 2016.