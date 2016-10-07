Sacred garlands from the temple of goddess Andal in Srivilliputtur in Tamil Nadu reached the holy shrine on Thursday.

The temple authorities accorded a ceremonious reception and received the garlands at Pedda Jeeyar Mutt situated in front of the main temple complex.

The garlands along with a parrot made out of leaves will be adorned to the presiding deity on Saturday on the auspicious Garuda seva. The priests carried the two garlands also known as Andal mala and Shikhamani mala on their heads and trekked all the way to Tirumala.