SAAP signs pact with Zeeshan Ali Tennis Academy

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has entered into an MoU with Bengaluru-based Zeeshan Ali Tennis Academy to promote tennis in a big way in the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, according to SAAP Managing Director N. Bangaru Raju here on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons along with Zeeshan Ali, the current Indian Davis Cup team’s chief coach, he said many parents were worried about the progress of their wards after reaching some stage in tennis. “They want their children to get the best of coaching and infrastructure. After bifurcation, the government has taken several proactive steps for the development of various sports and we short-listed Zeeshan Ali Tennis Academy to give a fillip to the game in the new State,” he said. He said a due selection process would be put in place and players would under go residential training at Bengaluru for three years. “Every three years their performance and growth will be reviewed by a panel of coaches.”

He said the academy coaches would plan event and tournament exposure trips for the selected players.

“The selected players, both in singles and doubles, will be funded by the SAAP,” he said.

Mr. Zeeshan Ali said that Indians were performing well in the racquet sports but what was required was fitness and advanced training.

He said he would visit the districts to interact with coaches thus updating them with latest knowledge and training methods.

Mr. Ali appreciated the State government for implementing proactive sports policies for the overall development of youngsters.