Farmers try to storm Collectorate seeking adequate compensation for land taken for solar plant

The police resorted to lathicharge when hundreds of farmers from Gani and Sakunala villages, who were displaced by a solar power plant, tried to storm the Collectorate on Friday evening.

The protesters, comprising a substantial number of women, tried to climb the main gate of the Collectorate and barge into the premises, but the police thwarted their attempts and lathicharged them. The police foiled a woman protester’s bid to hang herself by tying a towel to the Collectorate gate.

The farmers, who squatted before the Collectorate for over three hours, raised slogans against Collector Ch. Vijayamohan and the State government, on being told that the Collector was not available to hear their plight. District Revenue Officer G.S. Gangadhar Goud came to the main gate of the Collectorate to receive their memorandum but the protesters insisted that they would represent it to the Collector.

Earlier, farmers from Sakunala in Oravakal mandal and Gani in Gadivemula mandal took out a 25-km padayatra to the Collectorate alleging acquisition of their lands by coercion and at throwaway prices, without following the guidelines of the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

Repeated representations of the farmers, who staged various forms of agitation, fell on deaf ears. The officials and contractors connived and were building a solar power plant on their lands without disbursing compensation to the majority of farmers, the protesters alleged.

‘Nominal compensation’

While over 1,000 farmers were being displaced by forcible takeover of 5,600 acres of land, about 400 of them were given a nominal compensation for about 1,200 acres, CPI(M) district secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy, Panyam divisional secretary G. Ramakrishna and Displaced Farmers’ Committee leaders Chandrababu, Battala Subbaiah, Mallamma, Janardhana Goud of Sakunala and Shamsher Khan, Raghavendra, Prasad and Venganna of Gani village told Collector Ch. Vijayamohan and submitted a memorandum to him.

‘Real beneficiaries ignored’

Farmers were cultivating lands in Sakunala, Devanur, Brahmanapalli and Thippayapalli for decades, but the tahsildars and village revenue officers did not verify the 10 (1) adangals and update the names of farmers in the beneficiary list, CPI(M) State committee member T. Shadrak, Rythu Sangham district secretary T. Ramesh Kumar and A.P. Agricultural Workers’ Union district secretary M. Nageswara Rao said. As a result, the farmers were denied compensation, they added.

The government issued pattas to the farmers of Gani and Sakunala for assigned lands and they were cultivating jowar, korra, cotton, groundnut, Bengal gram, onion, chilli and castor crops, but were not included in the list of beneficiaries, they alleged.

The Land Acquisition Act 2013 provisions were violated by not taking the consent of farmers and by not assessing the social impact of takeover of lands, they maintained.

They demanded disbursal of the stipulated compensation to the displaced farmers, farmers having D forms and the agricultural labourers and artisans losing livelihood due to the land acquisition.