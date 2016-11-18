The Union government’s order has acted as a deterrent on Jan Dhan account holders in Srikakulam district. The government, which allowed up to Rs. 2.5 lakh cash deposit initially, has restricted it to Rs. 50,000. Many poor people who opened bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana scheme came with huge cash in the last four days, but their number came down drastically on Thursday.

Many poor people accepted the money of influential persons and deposited it in their accounts initially. However, with the constant campaign over the withdrawal of government schemes such as pensions and essential goods at subsidised prices, forced the Jan Dhan account holders to think twice before accepting the money of others. “Many of the Jan Dhan accounts are non-operative all these days. But suddenly, the people came with huge cash. We accepted initially with the lack of clarity. The government’s order is a boon for us now,” said a branch manager of Andhra Bank.

However, many regular customers are worried with the further limit over the withdrawal of cash from banks and ATMs from Friday. The Union government announced that each customer can exchange Rs. 2,000 per day instead of Rs. 4,500 as it had to take care of the farmers who were busy with agriculture activity. The Centre said that the farmers can withdraw up to Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 2.5 lakh for the purpose of marriage.

Although the steps are beneficial for the farmers, the regular customers criticised the government’s decision. “The government should take steps on a war-footing to allow exchange at least Rs. 4, 500 which could be adjusted for daily needs. But Rs. 2,000 will be of no use. We will have to move around other banks where we have accounts. It is tedious and time consuming process,” a customer added.

