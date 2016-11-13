Rumours of shortage triggered panic buying of salt in the wholesale markets across the town on Saturday. People began queuing up before wholesale shops at Patnam Bazaar in Lalapet area. Shopkeepers had a tough time in managing the crowds and in some instances, police had forced shops to shut down.

The Centre had already dismissed the rumours of shortage and in a series of tweets since Saturday morning said sufficient stocks were available.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion under which the Salt Commissioner’s office is located at Jaipur had also said adequate stocks were available. But rumours began to spread thick and fast.

District Civil Supplies Officer Chitti Babu also dismissed the rumours and said there was no shortage of any essential commodity in the district.

“I came to buy salt at a shop in Patnam Bazaar. The shopkeeper told me that the 25 kg bag would cost Rs. 500. We fear that the stocks are being hoarded and sold off at a higher price,’’ said a trader Subramaniyam.

On Friday morning, a large number of Muslims gathered in front of Konijeti Pulla Rao wholesale shop to buy salt. The Civil Supplies Department officers and the Lalapet police too rushed to the shop and asked the shopkeeper to down the shutters.

“Both the refined salt and the crystal salt are being sold at the market price. There is no truth in allegations that salt is being sold at higher prices,’’ said Mr. Chitti Babu.

Salt packets looted

Special Correspondent in Kurnool writes: People stormed a godown in Nandikotkur in the district and looted salt packets stacked in it, following rumours in the social media that salt price steeply rose to Rs. 400 a kg, according to information.

A large number of people lined up at shops in Kurnool old city and jostled with each other, as rumours spread that salt price increased.