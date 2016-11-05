The government released Rs. 48.20 crore for creation of infrastructure in Rayalaseema University, out of Rs. 383.30 crore released for works in 14 universities in the State, Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor Y. Narasimhulu said on Friday.

Academic blocks for School of Life Sciences, Mathematics, Computer Science and OR & SQC would be constructed with an outlay of Rs. 19 crore, a library building with Rs. 3 crore, three hostels with Rs. 18 crore, classrooms with Rs. 4.50 crore, sports facilities would be created with Rs. 2.50 crore and compound wall with Rs. 1.20 crore, Prof. Narasimhulu told the media in Kurnool.

The university entrusted all the works to the government agencies, the A.P. Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Roads and Buildings Department. The University Grants Commission has given Rs. 1 crore for development of the campus and the university spent Rs. 20 lakh.

Part-time jobs for students

The university has developed a concept of creating part-time jobs for students on the campus and was paying Rs. 100 per hour for teaching laboratory work and maintenance of library. Students were manning the library after 6 p.m. and were being paid Rs. 100 per hour. Students who were NSS volunteers were working as enumerators in smart pulse survey and being paid for their work. The government was urged to entrust all the survey works to the university, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The entire Rayalaseema University campus was covered with 67 IP-based closed circuit cameras with networking to ensure security on the campus premises, the VC said.