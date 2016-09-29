A 10 per cent increase in number of devotees expected

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s (APSRTC) Chittoor Division, which operates about 30 per cent of its services to Tirumala, is all set to increase the number and frequency of the bus services for upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held from October 3 -11.

Analysing the data from past experience and expected number of pilgrims, along with inputs from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), RTC officials will be running 530 buses to operate 2,000 trips on normal days of the event and 3,500 trips on the auspicious Garuda Seva day. “This year we expect a 10 per cent increase in the number of devotees, compared to our highest number in the year 2011 (nearly 2 lakhs). The frequency of services would be two buses per minute on normal days and would increase to three on Garuda Seva,” said RTC Regional Manager V. Nagasivudu.

Mr. Nagasivudu said that they would be deploying conductors (along with drivers) for all Tirumala-bound buses, against the existing pre-booking system, to reduce the waiting time of devotees.

In addition to the ghat-eligible buses from Vijayanagaram and Kadapa, about 20 new buses will be introduced on the first day of Brahmotsavams or by Garuda Seva.

Special ‘Ring Route’ services

It is a fact that, every year, during the auspicious Garuda Seva fête, the entry of two-wheelers is banned on the ghat roads. Hence, to enable easier transportation to locals, the RTC will be plying two back-to-back buses on the route: Railway Station – Bus Station – Lakshmipuram Circle – Bairagipatteda – Air Bypass Road – MR Palle Circle – Town Club/NTR Circle – Alipiri Bus Station. Free bus services can be availed by displaying the bus journey tickets to Tirumala.

“This special ring route service will operate on the Garuda Seva day (October 7) and local devotees can avail themselves of the services at the established booking counters, at their respective areas. Besides this, 40 city buses will ferry passengers from Alipiri bus station to the respective transit points after the Garuda Seva fête, around 8 pm – 10 pm,” Mr. Nagasivudu added.

The RTC officials will also be setting up medical camps at the Alipiri and Tirumala bus stations for the benefit of devotees.

To tackle vehicle failures, eight relief gangs (five on down ghat road and three on up ghat road) will be deployed during the event, with contact information displayed for public convenience. Mr. Nagasivudu further said that officials from TTD, RTC and Police department, dressed in radium jackets, would lend a helping hand to the drivers with the help of signal lights on the ghat roads, during Garuda Seva and other days.

“About 24 officers, 20 supervisors, 150 security men, 400 crew would be deployed on Garuda Seva, to tackle the rush,” he added. The fitness check of the buses will be completed by tomorrow.