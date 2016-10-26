The pilgrims heading for Sabarimala this season may book their tickets and packages at the special counter opened at the RTC main bus stand on the Trunk Road here on Tuesday.

The officials have made special packages also for the pilgrims who would be interested in undertaking the ‘pancharama’ tour along with the Sabarimala visit. This would cover pilgrims’ visit to some more centres during the journey.

The special counter was inaugurated by RTC Nellore zonal executive director Ravindra Babu in the presence of regional manager Ravi Varma and other senior officials.

For details of the tour packages, the pilgrims may get the pamphlets containing full information at the special counter.