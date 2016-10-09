A team of 115 officials take part in operation at Chaitanyapuram

The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) conducted its first-ever ‘cordon and search’ operation at Chaitanyapuram village of Renigunta mandal on Saturday.

As per the instructions of RSASTF head and DIG M. Kantha Rao, a team of 115 officials, led by DSPs Sreedhar Rao and Harinath Babu inspected the area, which is often considered as one of the most vulnerable points for red sanders smuggling, particularly owing to its vicinity to the Seshachalam forests.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior task force official remarked that the village, where about 300 families live, lies on the forest periphery and constitutes 60-70 per cent of settlers from the neighbouring states.

“The demography and location of the village is one of the major factors for conducting this operation. Smugglers can have easy access to shelter, rations etc., before going into the forests for felling and transporting red sanders,” he added.

The task force officials further maintained that several of those identified in the list of suspects have been missing from the village and were reportedly out of station, which could also mean that they might be in the forests.

They also enquired the villagers about new persons in the neighbourhood and spread awareness about the ill-effects of red sanders smuggling.

As the local forces have been engaged for the ongoing Srivari Brahmotsavams in Tirumala, the task force, in anticipation, focused on precautionary measures resulting in the capture of four smuggling operatives near the Bhakarapet ghat road along with 20 red sanders logs and also intercepted some operatives near Karakambadi area in Tirupati, here recently.

Raids to continue

With regard to the ‘cordon and search’ operations, officials said that they would continue such surprise raids in the future with special emphasis on vulnerable areas prone to red sanders smuggling.