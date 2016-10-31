An inquiry launched by the district cooperative officials has revealed the creation and use of fake deposit bonds by unauthorised persons to take huge loans from the State Bank of India Employees Mutually Aided Cooperative Credit Society.

Sources said the scam would come to around Rs. 7 crore with irregularities taking place not only with regard to fake bonds but also with diversion and misappropriation of funds in various activities of the society.

Following a complaint lodged by the society’s members, District Cooperative Officer D. Rajeswara Rao had ordered a probe by the audit officials who had already submitted their report.

It was confirmed that massive irregularities started ever since the society was converted into a MACS society in 2009.

Mr. Rajeswara Rao told The Hindu that their inquiries revealed use of fake deposit bonds to raising loans but it was too early to say how much money was involved.

The process for the recovery of the misappropriated funds had already been initiated . It had been decided to call for a meeting of the society board on November 6 when these issues would be put before the members.Mr. Rao said since the society’s records were not maintained properly, they were unable to arrive at a conclusion on misuse funds. On their part, several concerned employees had alleged that all these irregularities and use of fake bonds took place because of a single employee of the Society, who is now absconding. Another Rs. 3 cr worth diversion of funds was suspected. Not an SBI employee, this person joined the Society because of his relationship to a former Mayor of Nellore city.

The concerns of the Society’s members escalated after its financial conditions became uncertain following lack of repayment of demand loans taken by the Society employee by submitting fake bonds.

The members were now expressing surprise how the then office bearers gave their approval for all this. They were also finding fault with the way some leaders of the then committee of the SBI Staff Union had interfered too much with the society’s activities.