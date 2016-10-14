Collector orders illegally stored stocks to be shipped out of East Godavari dist.

In a major boost to enforcement activities of Prohibition & Excise Department, the Collector and District Magistrate f East Godavari district, H. Arun Kumar, on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs. 5.5 lakh on some black jaggery traders and a cold storage owner for violation of Gur (brown sugar) (Regulation of Use) Order, 1968. The Collector also ordered black jaggery to be exported out of the district to prevent it from being used for production of illicitly distilled liquor.

Prohibition & Excise Superintendent, Rajamahendravaram said that Prohibition & Excise Inspector, Rajamahendravaram South detected illegal storage of black jaggery by traders from Chittoor district to the tune of 1,75,394 kg at M/s Omar Alisha Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd. at Velugubanda village of Rajanagaram mandal. On further investigation it was found that neither the cold storage owner nor the black jaggery traders were filing monthly returns to the Prohibition & Excise Department. It was also detected that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has given permission for storing dairy products and analogues only.

Arguments heard

The Prohibition & Excise Department has acted swiftly and seized the entire stock of black jaggery for violation of Gur (Regulation of Use) Order, 1968 and registered a case under section 6(A) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The seized stock was produced before the Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari. The matter came up for hearing on October 4. After the arguments on both sides, the Collector concluded that the storage of black jaggery by the traders and the cold storage owner was unauthorised. He imposed 10 per cent penalty on the value of seized stock (Rs. 35,07,880) on the black jaggery traders and a penalty of Rs. 2 lakh on the cold storage owner for storage without permission and for collusion with traders. He directed the Prohibition and Excise Department to provide escort to the stock and shift it out of the district.