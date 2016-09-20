The event is likely to be organised in the second week of October— Photo: K. Ravikumar

Swarnala Cheruvu tank being spruced up for annual festival

Permanent ghats will be developed at the water front approaches at the Swarnala Cheruvu tank to facilitate greater convenience of pilgrims coming to take part in the ‘Rottela Panduga’ annual festival which is likely to be held in the second week of October.

The works are expected to be taken up soon with the plans already made for developing the ghats at select points along the 1-km long water front area where the pilgrims exchange ‘rotis’ in fulfilment of their wishes.

Till now, the devotees coming from all over the district and other parts of the country and also foreign countries face difficulties in taking part in the annual event. They have to step into knee-deep waters where mud and leftovers are major irritants for them.

Because of the arrival of large crowds also, it has been found that there should be permanent arrangements for performing the ‘roti’ exchange event to increase everybody’s convenience.

Considered a crowd-pulling major event, the ‘Rottela Panduga’ witnesses pilgrims belonging to all religious faiths coming to pay respects at the tombs of the Bara Shahid Dargah. As part of this, the pilgrims would give ‘rotis’ to others in a gesture of thanksgiving for fulfilment of their wishes made here in their previous visits.

Those pilgrims, who want to make wishes, will receive the ‘rotis’ as a mark of their faith. The wishes made by the pilgrims pertain to a wide variety like seeking cure for chronic diseases, good health, marriage, success in education and so on.

District Collector R. Mutyala Raju, Mayor Abdul Aziz and others reviewed the developmental works being taken up at the ‘Rottela Panduga’ venue for the coming festival.

“The festival has come to be known as a symbol of inter-religious harmony. More facilities are being provided to pilgrims coming from far off places,” said Mr. Mutyala Raju.

Mr Aziz said that Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu had helped in getting Rs. 2.62 crore from the Tourism Department to take up various developmental works which included good gardening and lighting facilities at the water front areas where pilgrims take part in the famous ‘roti’ exchange festival. The officials of the irrigation, tourism departments and the Nellore Municipal Corporation have been instructed to identify the needs of pilgrims so that necessary works could be taken up by the start of the festival.

