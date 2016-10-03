District Collector R. Mutyala Raju inspecting approach ghat works at the Rottela Panduga venue near Bara Shahid Dargah in Nellore on Sunday.— PHOTO: K. RAVIKUMAR

Works on approach ghats pick up momentum in Nellore

The authorities are expecting a huge rush of devotees belonging to all religions, even from far off places, for the Rottela Panduga to be held from October 12 to 17 near the Swarnala Cheruvu at the Bara Shahid dargah here.

Approach ghats and other developmental works were taken up at the venue to ensure greater convenience and also ease in finding water access points for carrying out the festival-related ceremonies like ‘roti exchange’ between pilgrims.

The construction of ghats at the access points has picked up momentum and this is for the first time that these developments have been taken up here.

They are meant to facilitate more pilgrims to perform ‘roti exchange’ ceremony with greater satisfaction.

District Collector R. Mutyala Raju along with other officials inspected the developmental works taking place on a swift note.

A large number of pilgrims are expected from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and also from different cities spread over the country.

Scores of workers are engaged along with five earthmovers to ensure timely completion of the works at the venue to bring them under use this festival season itself.

Cleanliness drive

A cleanliness drive was also taken up at the water front points of the Swarnala Cheruvu approach where usually local people wash their cattle and also heavy vehicles like buses and vans.

Red soil has been brought and spread at the muddy portions of the water approach points.

The pilgrims would prefer to step down under knee-deep waters for exchanging rotis and expressing their thanksgivings for the fulfilment of their wishes made in the past visit.