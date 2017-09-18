Rosaiah: realisation yet to dawn on Ilaiah

Law Minister K. Ravindra interacting with former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and former Governor of Tamil Nadu K. Rosaiah on Sunday said realisation was not in sight in Kancha Ilaiah for creating social tension in the Telugu-speaking States with his controversial concept of “social smugglers.”

Mr. Rosiah told newsmen that he expected a change in the attitude of Prof. Ilaiah following widespread protests across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over his recent book titled, ‘Saamajika Smgullarlu; Komatollu’.

Prof. Ilaiah is director of the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad.

“He is welcome to criticise any individual belonging to the Vysya caste, but we cannot afford to allow him to attack the caste as a whole with his concept of ‘social smugglers,” Mr. Rosaiah said.

“Initially, the argument over the concept has been between Prof. Ilaiah and the Vysyas. But now, it has taken a new turn, leading to differences among the other castes,” Mr. Rosiah opined.

The senior Congress leader suggested to Prof. Ilaiah to realise the repercussions the society was witnessing due to his book.

Mr. Rosiah later distributed scholarship among students at Krishnaveni ITI College here.