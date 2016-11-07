Veteran Congress leader K. Rosaiah on Sunday visited Kapu leader Mudra-gada Padmanabham at the latter’s house in Kirlampudi near here.

Mr. Rosaiah, who was former Chief Minister of AP and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, toured East Godavari district and attended a series of programmes, most of which were organised by the Arya Vysya community.

Though his visit to Kirlampudi was intended to visit the recently built Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in the town, he made a halt at Mr. Padmanabham’s house, where he interacted with the Kapu leader and his family members, and traders from the Arya Vysya community, who had played a significant role in the construction of the temple.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had taken the initiative to build the temple, introduced all those who supported him in the task to the veteran leader. Mr. Rosaiah recalled his long association with Mr. Padmanabham.

Both the leaders said the meeting was a personal one and had no political significance.