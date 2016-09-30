National » Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala, September 30, 2016
Updated: September 30, 2016 05:42 IST

Roja slams Naidu, Venkaiah on SCS

  • Special Correspondent
R.K. Roja
YSR Congress MLA Roja on Thursday breathed fire at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu charging the duo with sabotaging the interests of the State for a Central package to meet their selfish ends, even while the people have been vociferously demanding special status.

She said that while Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had demanded special status for 10 years, the Chief Minister had batted for it 15 years.

“Reports of the Mannavaram [power] project in Chittoor district being shifted to another place reflects the incapability of the Chief Minister. How can Mr. Naidu, who makes no effort to retain the prestigious project in his native district, boast of getting other industrial plants to the State,” she said.

Job opportunities

“Special category status will automatically get industries, concessions along with it and result in creating employment opportunities to the youth.

It is for this reason YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has been relentlessly fighting for the cause,” she said.

In reply to a question, she said that having got embroiled in the ‘note-for-vote’ scam, the Chief Minister was unable to strongly pitch for the special status.

The Congress-sponsored ‘praja ballot’ would be a total success in rural areas given the strong sentiment of the people against the ruling party.

Andhra Pradesh
