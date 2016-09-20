Rodent menace on train

Rats had feast of biscuits in a bag of Garib Rath passenger

Rats are creating havoc in reserved coaches in various trains. A couple of weeks ago, R.V. Koteswara Rao of Visalakshinagar in the city travelled from Hyderabad to Vizag in the G-13 compartment of the Garib Rath Express.

He got the upper berth and kept his travel bag on the floor below the lower berth. In the bag were the famous Hyderabad Niloufer biscuits, which are expensive, and packed them to distribute them to his acquaintances in Vizag.

In the morning, when he woke up and pulled out his bag from under the berth, he was aghast at seeing a big whole and the biscuits were eaten by rodents. “There were two used disposable coffee cups on the upper berth and I threw them out, which shows that the upkeep of coaches was very poor”.

All the passenger coaches have to be cleaned and fumigated after every run. The coaches are taken to the washing lines (coaching complex) for cleaning. The frequent complaints indicate the state of affairs in the railway coaching complexes.

Actor Manchu Lakshmi, who came to the city accompanied by her actor brothers Vishnu and Manoj by an early morning flight on Friday last, to participate in the birthday celebrations of Rajya Sabha Member T. Subbarami Reddy, in which her father and veteran actor Mohan Babu was felicitated, had to face an embarrassing situation.

She found her baggage missing. The three were supposed to attend a media conference along with Mr. Subbarami Reddy. Ms. Lakshmi failed to turn up for the event and a journalist learnt that her baggage went missing and she had headed straight to her hotel room.

The Hindu Impact

Thanks a lot for the item published with the headline: ‘No connecting buses for important trains at Duvvada’, in this column on Sept. 13, the RTC authorities have taken corrective action. A person (Controller) has been arranged at PF-4 side at Duvvada Railway Station, writes Kanchumurthy Eswar, honorary president of the Vudanagar Phase-I Residents Welfare Association, Kurmannapalem.

Reporting by B. Madhu Gopal