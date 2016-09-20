National » Andhra Pradesh

September 20, 2016
Updated: September 20, 2016 05:51 IST

Rodent menace on train

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Rats had feast of biscuits in a bag of Garib Rath passenger

Rats are creating havoc in reserved coaches in various trains. A couple of weeks ago, R.V. Koteswara Rao of Visalakshinagar in the city travelled from Hyderabad to Vizag in the G-13 compartment of the Garib Rath Express.

He got the upper berth and kept his travel bag on the floor below the lower berth. In the bag were the famous Hyderabad Niloufer biscuits, which are expensive, and packed them to distribute them to his acquaintances in Vizag.

In the morning, when he woke up and pulled out his bag from under the berth, he was aghast at seeing a big whole and the biscuits were eaten by rodents. “There were two used disposable coffee cups on the upper berth and I threw them out, which shows that the upkeep of coaches was very poor”.

All the passenger coaches have to be cleaned and fumigated after every run. The coaches are taken to the washing lines (coaching complex) for cleaning. The frequent complaints indicate the state of affairs in the railway coaching complexes.

Actor Manchu Lakshmi, who came to the city accompanied by her actor brothers Vishnu and Manoj by an early morning flight on Friday last, to participate in the birthday celebrations of Rajya Sabha Member T. Subbarami Reddy, in which her father and veteran actor Mohan Babu was felicitated, had to face an embarrassing situation.

She found her baggage missing. The three were supposed to attend a media conference along with Mr. Subbarami Reddy. Ms. Lakshmi failed to turn up for the event and a journalist learnt that her baggage went missing and she had headed straight to her hotel room.

The Hindu Impact

Thanks a lot for the item published with the headline: ‘No connecting buses for important trains at Duvvada’, in this column on Sept. 13, the RTC authorities have taken corrective action. A person (Controller) has been arranged at PF-4 side at Duvvada Railway Station, writes Kanchumurthy Eswar, honorary president of the Vudanagar Phase-I Residents Welfare Association, Kurmannapalem.

Reporting by B. Madhu Gopal

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tirumala in top 10 list of Swachh Bharat Mission

Special focus on reducing IMR, MMR: Minister

Masula port: Notification issued for land acquisition

$1b WB loan for AP’s Core Capital

Civic elections in November or December: Ganta

Rottela Panduga: Permanent waterfront ghats to be developed for pilgrims

Infra, connectivity key to AP’s growth, say CM and Venkaiah

Rights group offers help to needy

Mild tension at BC panel’s public hearing

Centenarian vet honoured

Hyderabad

Digvijaya accuses KCR of ‘buying’ legislators

Officials told to be cautious in use of words in social media

BJP ready for debate on Central aid to State

Give clarity on MBBS seats allotment, court tells AP, TS

This Gentleman wants to do a Gladiator!

Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal: Lost in translation

Made for each other

Roadshows to promote Oman destinations among Indians

Visakhapatnam

Mobile teams deployed to check fevers

Homage paid to Uri martyrs

‘Scope for career in Japan’

VUDA may issue notification for LIG plots by month-end

Yatra to inspire budding architects

Vijayawada

These Sunday seafood markets are not smart

Demand for Arjuna award to Shamsher gathers momentum

3 TDP leaders in race for Vijaya Dairy chief post

NIA fears major strikes by Al-Ummah in S. India

‘State will get more than its rightful share from Centre’

A.P. to get extra Central aid: Y.S. Chowdary

Bank jobs for 20 lakh youths in 2 years: Venkaiah

Congress releases fact sheet on 27-month BJP-TDP rule

Naidu creates stir by proposing turning of canal to “river”

Temple makes no effort to pin down organisers


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

The event is likely to be organised in the second week of October— Photo: K. Ravikumar

Rottela Panduga: Permanent waterfront ghats to be developed for pilgrims

Swarnala Cheruvu tank being spruced up for annual festival »