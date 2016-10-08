Deputy CM K.E. Krishnamurthy and SHAR Controller J.V. Raja Reddy taking a look at the models of rockets displayed at the St. Joseph’s College in Kurnool on Friday.—PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

India has made a giant leap in space technology and research in the last decade and it was this technology that had helped ensure that there were no casualties in Hudhud cyclone, Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy said on Friday.

Speaking as chief guest at the World Space Week celebrations at the St. Joseph’s Degree College here, Mr. Krishnamurthy exhorted students to keep themselves abreast of the latest scientific developments. Space science and research not only helped forecast natural calamities such as cyclones and floods but also made communication across the globe possible.

District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan said mobile phones and satellite television channels were accessible through technology and scientists were striving to improve the lives of people. SHAR is the second largest launch centre in the world and it launched big rockets such as PSLV and GSLV into the space.

The Deputy CM and Collector gave away prizes to 25 students who won in quiz and photo competitions on space research.