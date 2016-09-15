Stating that works on two major projects – the Rs. 1,350-crore ADB-funded Visakhapatnam-Chennai coastal road and the Rs. 1,650- crore State-owned Purushottamapatnam lift irrigation – would commence soon, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Wednesday said that the projects were expected to accelerate the growth rate of the State in general and East Godavari district in particular.

He said that the government increased the personal loan component from various corporations to the beneficiaries to Rs. 1 lakh per application, and the same would be implemented instantly. Chairing a review meeting at his camp office here, Mr. Ramakrishnudu asked the officials to get ready to take part in the two prestigious projects.

Referring to the Purushottamapatnam lift irrigation scheme, he said that the project would be built on the Godavari at Purushottamapatnam in West Godavari district, which would provide irrigation to local farmers, besides fetching water to the Yeleru and the steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

Stating that that the government was keen on completing the Polavaram project as per the schedule announced earlier, he said that a sum of Rs. 300 crore was released for completing works in the fourth and fifth reaches. Another Rs. 400 crore would be released soon to complete pending works at the reaches.

Treasury reforms

On treasury reforms, he said that general bills pertaining to different works would be cleared at the treasuries from the 7th to 25th of every month. From from the 26th to 6th of the following month, the treasuries would exclusively function to disburse salaries and pension.

“Contractors can get their payments by submitting the bills in time,” he said, adding that pending bills would be cleared in a phased manner.

Highlighting the need for promoting the fisheries sector, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that there was an immediate need to regularise hatcheries.

Personal loan component of beneficiaries from various corporations increased

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Finance Minister