People, whose rights are infringed upon can approach the Human Rights Council of India for relief, says its newly-nominated State president (Social Protection) Sk. Kalifatullah Basha.

“Right to life, liberty, equality and fair trial are violated under different circumstances and the victims suffer silently without knowing whom to approach for redressal.

The Human Rights Council is there for such persons to help with a panel of lawyers and doctors,” Mr. Kalifatullah Basha told reporters here.

Those in trouble could call the toll free helpline 18002000595 or 9705975099 for assistance, he said, adding “we will take up their cause and fight till justice is rendered to them.”

A series of workshops would be held to highlight the basics of human rights and activities of the the council to help in distress, he said, adding “a website is being created in Telugu to reach out to more people.”