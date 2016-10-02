The State government was living up to its promise of making land owners in the capital region the first beneficiaries of development of the capital, said Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar here on Saturday.

A separate office would soon come up at Thullur to facilitate registration of plotswhere Registrar, Guntur, K. Srinivasa Rao, has been appointed in-charge Registrar.

Addressing farmers at the CRDA office here after handing over them returnable plots, Mr. Sravan Kumar said the CRDA would develop infrastructure in the villages within six months.

Roads, electricity and layouts would be laid within three months.

CRDA Commissioner Sreedhar Cherukuri said lands of 1,066 farmers had been finalised under the Land Pooling Scheme from Ainavolu village covering an extent of 1,050.16 acres.

The land owners opted for 97 sub-categories of variable sizes of plots though there were 494 categories available.

On Saturday, land owners in Ainavolu were given 1,335 residential plots in an area spread over 10.48 lakh square yards (216.72 acres) and 914 commercial plots spread over 2.62 lakh square yards (54.13 acres).

The extent of patta land is 1,046.21 acres and the number of farmers who gave Form 9.3 is 1,081.

Those who owned large chunks of land would be provided land for 44 villas in an area of 22,500 square yards.

In Abbarajupalem village, 779 residential plots had been provided in 149 acres and 163 returnable commercial plots given in 48.29 acres.

Land acquisition would be done in 15 acres in the two villages.

Randomisation method

Director, IT, CRDA, K. Prabhakara Reddy, said Microsoft Randomisation method had been used in allotting plots by lottery.