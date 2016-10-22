East Godavari district ZP Chairperson Namana Rambabu, Collector H. Arun Kumar, SP S. Ravi Prakash and others paying tributes at the Police Parade Grounds in Kakinada on Friday on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.—PHOTO: S. RAMBABU

Urban SP B. Rajakumari has called upon the people to respect law and live without resorting to anti-social activities which are a real tribute to the police personnel who laid down their lives for the sake of society.

She took part in the valedictory function of the police commemoration week held at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday. She received the guard of honour from the police on the occasion.

Mrs. Raja Kumari called upon everyone to stand behind the police personnel who are fighting internal enemies of the country by sacrificing their personal and family life and the soldiers who are fighting with the internal as well as external enemies. A huge rally was organised from the Kotipalli bus stand to Kotagummam centre.

Aid disbursed

Kakinada Staff Reporter adds:

Police personnel, district officials and elected representatives offered floral tributes to the police martyrs at the parade grounds here on Friday to mark the Police Commemoration Day. Superintendent of Police M. Ravi Prakash handed over aid to the family members of the police personnel who died while discharging their duties. A parade was conducted under the supervision of Commander S. Venkateswara Rao. Collector H. Arun Kumar, Joint Collector S. Satyanarayana, MLAs Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Pilli Ananthalakshmi and others were present.

Better service conditions sought

Srikakulam Staff Reporter adds:

Public representatives on Friday urged the government to create better working conditions for the police personnel who were working round the clock without taking leaves and weekly-offs.

Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi and others paid rich tributes to the 10 police constables who sacrificed their lives at India-China border five decades ago. Srikakulam SP J. Brahma Reddy said that the State government was always sympathetic over the issues of police department. He asked police to rededicate themselves to serve the country.