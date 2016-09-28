Private players to be roped in in a big way for various tourism projects

Prakasam district is endowed with a coastline of about 100 km. Yet it lacks beach resorts that can match the ones frequented by national and international tourists in a big way.

Taking this into view, the State government has prepared a blueprint to develop a series of beach resorts on the Prakasam coast by roping in big private players and introducing water sports to woo tourists, both national and international, says District Tourism Development Officer M. Nagabhushanam.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is vetting the proposals submitted to unleash the full potential of the Prakasam beaches, including Ramayapatnam, Kothapatnam, Voderavu and Ramapuram and the same will be finalised in a week or two,” he says.

Private players will have a big role to play in developing and maintaining the tourist infrastructure, he says during a conversation with The Hindu and referred to a series of resorts developed in and around Voderavu by private players.

Amusement park

An amusement park will be developed this year at Kothapatnam, where a beach resort was developed at a cost of Rs.2.50 crore last year, he says. Ramayapatnam, where tourism infrastructure had been created at a cost of Rs.5 crore, will see more facilities this year, he adds. Besides the silvery sand, the American Baptist Mission Church constructed in 1874 is the main tourist attraction at this sleepy coastal village.

A Beach Festival will be organised at Kothapantam in winter to promote beach tourism in a big way and similar events will be held in other beaches subsequently. Boating and Moon Kayaking in the sea will be organised to attract adventure-loving youth.

Resort at Gundalakamma

A resort will be developed at the Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir at a cost of Rs.1.70 crore this year. Tourists can enjoy a boat ride on the serene waters after a visit to the popular Venkateswara temple at Mallavaram, he says.

Protected drinking water supply facility will be created at a cost of Rs.25 lakh at Bhairavakona, an archaeologists’ delight, he adds.