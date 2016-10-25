The A.P. Backward Classes Commission is assessing the social and educational backwardness of 64 communities whose applications for inclusion in the BC list have been pending since 1994 and will give a comprehensive report in 2017, according to its Chairman Justice K.L. Manjunatha.

The Commission was assessing the backwardness of the communities, particularly those of the A, B, C and D groups among the BCs, and would recommend proportionate reservation and change of categories basing on their present status basing on the community-wise data being compiled during the Smart Pulse Survey in the State, Mr. Justice Manjunatha told the media here on Monday.

E category issue

The issue of BC ‘E’ category was not taken up as the Supreme Court judgment was awaited on it, he said. The case of communities involved in menial professions and nomadic communities were also being studied. The Chairman asserted that the upper ceiling of 50 per cent on reservations can be relaxed under special circumstances.

The Commission was exploring the scope for recommending BC group-wise reservation in elections up to the Zilla Parishad level, with roster system, Mr. Justice Manjunatha said. Social and educational backwardness would be considered and not the economic status of the communities, he added.

Kurnool was the fourth district where public hearing was organised and they would continue until December. they would be held in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam in November and in Krishna and Guntur in December, he said. Some persons did not allow the hearing in Kurnool to progress and created an uncongenial atmosphere and the Commission had no option but to adjourn it, Justice Manjunatha said. However, the communities and persons interested could submit written representations, file affidavits and make oral representations at the Commission office in Vijayawada, or send them by mail or post, he said.