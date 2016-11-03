The district unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI) took strong objection to the Vikrama Simhapuri University not taking any action in respect of demands for removal of ineligible faculty in the Department of Business Administration.

SFI district president N. Ravi and secretary M.V. Ramana launched a protest programme in support of their demand for immediate action in this regard. They said that some faculty members were continuing though they were found to have no required qualification.

They said that one faculty member had enrolled as a regular student in a local private PG College for getting qualification while continuing to be on the faculty of VS University.

The SFI leaders deplored that the university management had not taken any steps though demands were made for the removal of these faculty in the past.