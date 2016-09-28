It’s a prelude tonine-day annual Brahmotsavams

Darshan lines at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara were interrupted for nearly five hours on Tuesday to facilitate the conduct of the periodical ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ festival.

The festival, marked with religious fervour, was observed as a prelude to the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence on October 3.

A contingent of about 400 employees, led by TTD Chairman Ch. Krishna Murthy and Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao took part in the festival of purification.

A paste containing a rich mixture of various herbal ingredients blended with high quality turmeric, refined camphor, vermilion and other components that act as a disinfectant were applied to all the pillars, walls, including the roof of the sanctum sanctorum and at all the sub-temples existing within the main temple complex.

While all the idols were removed from inside the ‘garbha gruha’, the main idol was provided with a water-proof covering.

The darshan lines, which were interrupted in the morning, resumed at 11.30 a.m. soon after the ceremonious conclusion of the festival.

For the records, the festival is observed only four times in a year ahead of the Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Ugadi and Anivara Asthanam.