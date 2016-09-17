Tribal Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu has said that a regular Project Officer for Chintur ITDA would be appointed in five days to strengthen the administration in merged mandals. He visited Annavaram village in merged mandal of V.R Puram in East Godavari district on Friday where mysterious disease of leg swelling surfaced and four people died and several others affected. He interacted with the representatives of tribal people and addressed their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kishore Babu assured an outsourcing job for one person each from deceased families. He said that 30-bedded hospital will be constructed in Chintur very soon. He informed that Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivasa Rao visit the affected area very soon.

Admitting that there was dearth of doctors in the Agency area, he said that the government was working out a plan to give incentives for the employees working in the Agency area.

Earlier, he visited Rampachodavaram area hospital and informed that 100-bedded hospital would be set up in Rampachodavaram.

