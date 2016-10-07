Dull sentiment in realty market cited as a major reason

With the slowdown in the real estate market, the Andhra Pradesh Stamps and Registration Department is struggling to achieve its targets in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in the current financial year.

The government had set a target of Rs.275.4 crore for Vizianagaram district and Rs.136 crore for Srikakulam district. However, the department has generated just Rs.88 crore in Vizianagaram and Rs.46.95 crore in Srikakulam district till date. Overall income for both the districts has not even crossed Rs.135 crore in the first six months as against the proportionate target of Rs. 205.5 crore.

“The Registration Department is only a service provider. It can generate revenue only when people approach us for registrations. However, we are trying to create awareness among the public about the official registration of documents to protect their properties,” said a senior official of the department.

According to sources, land transactions have come down drastically in the two districts. Realty boom is normally witnessed whenever there is a proposal of setting up industries and projects. However, the districts could not attract new investments in the last two years. The only ray of hope for the department is construction of ring roads in both districts. However, it will take some more time for actual construction to begin as officials are struggling to acquire land in the face of resistance from people.

CREDAI optimistic

“Many high net worth individuals are now looking at Amaravati region for their investments. It has naturally affected the land transactions in Vizianagaram and Srikakulm. However, the investments are likely to come back once the construction activity begins for the Bhogapuram international airport and the atomic power plant in Ranasthalam mandal,” said a realtor.

However, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI), which has lined up a series of property shows in the next couple of weeks, feels that transactions will pick up in the next two months.