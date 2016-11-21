Own police station gives it an opportunity to handle affairs independently

The Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) formed in January 2015 is all set to focus on notorious red sanders smugglers and filing of PD (Preventive Detention) Act cases against them, in addition to referring them to the Central agencies for property attachment.

The first State-level police station attached to the Task Force came into effect on July 2, this year, had so far filed 17 cases against the smugglers and woodcutters as well, which included a couple of small-rung political cadres of Tamil Nadu; a case connected with hawala transactions and another with forgery of signatures of the Central agencies’ officials to smuggle stocks to overseas destinations. With a limited purview of Chittoor and Kadapa districts, the police station will soon cover red sanders smuggling activities all over the State.

Though formed 22 months ago, the Task Force had its own police station only four months ago, giving it a big relief and opportunity to handle affairs independently. Prior to this development, the Task Force had to entirely depend on the Police and the Forest Department staff.