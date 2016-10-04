Risky working conditions deter many from joining the force

The Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), established with the main objective of curbing the smuggling of endemic red sanders species from Seshachalam forests, is grappling with shortage of staff. Though its efforts to contain the menace of smuggling are yielding results, the staff crunch at various levels has become a burden on existing officials.

Initially, the RSASTF was formed with 463 posts i.e., armed joint task force comprising the Police and the Forest Department officials. Among them, 247 posts have been filled till date and the remaining 216 are vacant.

Speaking to The Hindu , a senior official remarked that they have been severely understaffed, creating an impediment in their regular operations.

“There are several posts to be filled up, from the Forest as well as the Police Departments, in the task force. Filling them up would not only help in strengthening the task force but also effectively address the perennial problem of smuggling in the region and also continue our multi-pronged approach to deal with the issue. An APSP platoon is also supposed to join us in the operation,” he added.

Besides this, the risk factors involved in the job have reportedly dissuaded several officials from joining the task force. In the past, several task force personnel have been injured in skirmishes with the smuggling operatives.

