Kadapa Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna on Tuesday warned police personnel of stringent action if they connived with red sanders smugglers. Addressing a crime meeting in Kadapa, the SP said those turning a blind eye to smuggling for pecuniary gains would face action.

“Discharge duties with honesty,” he told the officials and staff.

Expressing concern at incidents of burglaries, chain snatching and vehicle thefts in Kadapa town, Mr. Ramakrishna told officials to detect the cases with investigative skills and keep track of CCTV footages. Arrest of accused in Domestic Violence Act cases should be done after due investigation, he said.

The crime rate and road accidents fell by 30 per cent in the last three months, Mr. Ramakrishna said. Illicit transport of sand to other districts should be checked and those gaining unauthorised control on sand quarries must be dealt with sternly, he said. Liquor shops must adhere to the prescribed timings.

Police personnel aged beyond 50 years and suffering from ill-health must not be deputed for security to the TTD Brahmotsavams, the SP said.

“Check cricket betting, ganja, matka, gambling and other anti-social activities with an iron hand,” he added.

The SP directed cordon and search operations by Sub-Divisional Police Officers every week.

OSD (Operations) B. Satya Yesubabu, DSPs and Circle Inspectors participated.