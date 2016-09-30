Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Taskforce (RSASTF) sleuths have seized 27 red sanders logs and arrested two woodcutters of Tamil Nadu in a pre-dawn swoop at the Mungilipattu railway station, 30 km from here.

The incident happened near the railway bridge between Kongaravaripalle and Mungilipattu villages, coming under the Mungilipattu forest beat of Panapakam section.

According to Assistant Beat Officer C. Kodandan, who is also the complainant, the combing party led by Reserve Sub-Inspector P. Bhaskar Rao apprehended two persons who were loading the logs into a goods vehicle bearing Tamil Nadu registration. All the 27 logs were seized from the spot. The accused were identified as T. Rajendran (35), from Yercaud and Thangaraj, hailing from Poomarathur, both in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The luggage space in the vehicle has been modified to create hidden space between the boot and the driver’s cabin.