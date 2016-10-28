26 new petroleum outlets to come up, says Civil Supplies Minister Paritala Sunitha

Minister for Civil Supplies Paritala Sunita has informed that red dal will be distributed to 14 lakh tribal people at the rate of Rs.40 per kg from next month and 26 new petroleum outlets are going to come up at different places under her department.

While reviewing the functioning of the public distribution system in East Godavari district at a meeting on Thursday here, she said ration cards for eligible poor would be given after completion of the Smart Pulse Survey.

She said the pending 4.70-lakh new applications would be considered after completion of the survey.

Efforts had been made to provide local need-based food products through ration shops.

Accordingly, in Ananthapuram district, ragi will be distributed in ration shops from December.

To provide nutritious food to tribals in the Agency area, nearly 14-lakh tribals will be given red dhal at Rs.40 per kilo from next month. In regard to supply of Deepam gas connections, the Minister said 25-lakh connections would be provided in the district by the end of May next.

Direct payment to farmers

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, who also participated in the meeting, said that the farmers should be paid directly the charges for transporting paddy from fields to procurement centres.

Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated a petroleum outlet near the Collectorate and laid the foundation stone for one more petroleum outlet at Sambamurthy Nagar and inspected MLS points.

M. Lingareddy, Chairman, Civil Supplies Corporation, Namana Rambabu, ZP chairperson and MLAs V. Jogeswaraao, Jyothula Nehru and Pilli Anaanthalakshmi and Joint Collector S. Satyanarayana were present.