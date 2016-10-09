Prakasam district created a record of sorts by settling 2,586 cases during the Lok Adalats held in various courts across the district on a single day on Saturday.

Happy over the outcome, Principal District Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairperson M.G. Priyadarshini remarked it was a win-win situation for both parties to the dispute.

It was a significant achievement given the fewer courts compared with other districts like Krishna and Guntur.

Ahead of the sittings, a lot of planning was done by the DLSA by coordinating with all the concerned, including Prakasam police and municipal officials, Ms. Priyadarshini said.

The cases settled included 2,555 petty criminal cases and 31 civil cases.

The number of petty criminal cases disposed of included 1,052 in Ongole, 402 cases in Kandukur, 185 in Markapur, 157 in Podili, 156 in Kanigiri and 143 cases in Giddalur till late on Saturday, explained DLSA secretary T. Raja Venkatadri.