Students of the KVR Government College for Women staging a protest in Kurnool on Friday.—PHOTO: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Girl students of the KVR Degree College squatted in front of the college on the Railway Station road here on Friday demanding reconstruction of a compound wall demolished recently by the municipal officials as part of road-widening programme.

The girl students who agitated for the second time in the last fortnight, said vagabonds were entering the college hostel premises and creating nuisance, particularly at night, since the demolition of the compound wall.

Nearly 4,000 girl students residing in the college hostels were spending sleepless nights in fear owing to the laxity of the officials, the students alleged.

The police had recently arrested a youth who barged into the hostel at night and behaved in an obscene manner.

Though political leaders and officials promised reconstruction of the demolished compound wall when the girls demonstrated a fortnight ago, no action has been taken in this regard.