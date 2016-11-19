Rotary Club and Reliance group jointly organising the event from Nov. 29

In a bid to provide financial aid to the NGO ‘Drushti’ that works for the children suffering life threatening diseases, the Rotary Club, in association with the Reliance group, is conducting ‘Reliance 4G, Rotary the Golden Voice,’ a reality show of Hindi and Telugu songs from November 29.

The entire event will be conducted in five different phases at different venues of the two Telugu States and the foremost show will be held at Suryakala Mandiaram auditorium on the Cinema Road here on November 29. The subsequent rounds will be held at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Hanumakonda and Hyderabad and the grand finale will be held at the Ravindra Bharati auditorium on December 27, where the winners will be presented the title of ‘Reliance 4G, Rotary the Golden Voice.’

Announcing this at a press conference here on Friday, governor elect of the Rotary Club of Kakinada Central M. Veerabhadra Reddy (Bobby) and president Jallipalli Haribabu said that their club was hosting the round to be held in Kakinada.

Interested singers can upload their video song to the websitewww.rrgv.in, they said.

“Those who selected in the preliminaries will be sent to the next rounds of competition, which will be conducted in three categories – under-16 years, from 16 to 35 years and above 35 years for male and female singers. No entry fee is required to participate in the reality show,” they said.

Further details could be had from 98481-60554 and 9848289839, they said.

